An In-Depth Look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) Stock Performance

In the past week, DCFC stock has gone up by 2.68%, with a monthly gain of 0.88% and a quarterly surge of 10.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.61% for Tritium DCFC Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for DCFC’s stock, with a -37.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DCFC is $5.50, which is $3.85 above than the current price. The public float for DCFC is 77.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on June 26, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

DCFC Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1450. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -31.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.