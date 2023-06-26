AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has plunged by -5.37 when compared to previous closing price of 6.51, but the company has seen a -5.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 23.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HKD on June 26, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD’s stock has seen a -5.81% decrease for the week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month and a -10.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.24% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -66.81% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -38.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.