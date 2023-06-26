Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) has surged by 1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 4.70, but the company has seen a -4.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLO’s Market Performance

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has experienced a -4.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.49% drop in the past month, and a -5.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for ALLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.43% for ALLO stock, with a simple moving average of -37.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLO stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ALLO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ALLO in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $6 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

ALLO Trading at -14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from Bhavnagri Veer, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Feb 13. After this action, Bhavnagri Veer now owns 577,677 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

Bhavnagri Veer, the General Counsel of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Bhavnagri Veer is holding 580,677 shares at $21,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138044.86 for the present operating margin

-6783.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stands at -136885.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -50.20, with -41.40 for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,150.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.