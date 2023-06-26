Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has gone down by -2.75% for the week, with a 18.38% rise in the past month and a 7.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.36% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for ABNB’s stock, with a 13.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.56x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) by analysts is $126.47, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 392.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ABNB was 6.45M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 124.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/23 that Airbnb Fights New NYC Short-Term Rental Requirements

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +19.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.99. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 46.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 166,667 shares at the price of $125.38 back on Jun 15. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 3,216,768 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $20,896,947 using the latest closing price.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $127.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N is holding 206,151 shares at $2,554,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.