AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of AEye Inc. (LIDR) has gone down by -23.61% for the week, with a -12.15% drop in the past month and a -51.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.46% for LIDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.96% for LIDR stock, with a simple moving average of -72.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LIDR is 145.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.81% of that float. The average trading volume for LIDR on June 26, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

LIDR) stock’s latest price update

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.08 in relation to its previous close of 0.19. However, the company has experienced a -23.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

LIDR Trading at -13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR fell by -23.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1934. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -63.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dussan Luis, who purchase 4,621 shares at the price of $0.22 back on May 31. After this action, Dussan Luis now owns 1,142,215 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $1,014 using the latest closing price.

Dussan Luis, the CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist of AEye Inc., purchase 5,236 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Dussan Luis is holding 1,137,594 shares at $1,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.30 for the present operating margin

-139.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc. stands at -2706.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.66. Equity return is now at value -98.00, with -72.10 for asset returns.

Based on AEye Inc. (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.79. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AEye Inc. (LIDR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.