AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s (ADTH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ADTH stock has gone up by 19.05%, with a monthly gain of 13.64% and a quarterly surge of 6.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.11% for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.88% for ADTH’s stock, with a -0.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Right Now?

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.49x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) by analysts is $3.54, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for ADTH is 79.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ADTH was 141.42K shares.

ADTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) has jumped by 31.58 compared to previous close of 1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ADTH by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADTH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

ADTH Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, as shares surge +15.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTH rose by +19.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6193. In addition, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.85 for the present operating margin

+46.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. stands at +17.66. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 36.50 for asset returns.

Based on AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.