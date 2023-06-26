Acelyrin Inc.’s (SLRN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.25% for Acelyrin Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.99% for SLRN’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) by analysts is $42.67, which is $22.26 above the current market price. The public float for SLRN is 69.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SLRN was 883.77K shares.

SLRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) has jumped by 15.64 compared to previous close of 17.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLRN Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN rose by +6.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.64. In addition, Acelyrin Inc. saw -13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of Acelyrin Inc., valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of Acelyrin Inc., purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.