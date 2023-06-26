89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) by analysts is $36.67, which is $17.57 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 46.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.42% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ETNB was 1.73M shares.

ETNB stock's latest price update

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has dropped by -4.83 in relation to previous closing price of 20.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETNB’s Market Performance

89bio Inc. (ETNB) has experienced a -7.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.35% rise in the past month, and a 12.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for ETNB’s stock, with a 55.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $49 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

ETNB Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +16.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +325.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.60. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 50.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from PALEKAR ROHAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 05. After this action, PALEKAR ROHAN now owns 286,978 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Edward Morrow III, the Director of 89bio Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $17.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Atkinson Edward Morrow III is holding 0 shares at $111,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc. (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.