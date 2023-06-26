22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stock Experiences -43.31% Monthly Change

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has gone down by -19.59% for the week, with a -43.31% drop in the past month and a -45.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.54% for XXII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.21% for XXII’s stock, with a -58.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XXII is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XXII is $4.10, which is $3.71 above the current price. The public float for XXII is 209.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XXII on June 26, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

XXII) stock’s latest price update

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)’s stock price has decreased by -6.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a -19.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

XXII Trading at -38.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares sank -42.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -19.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5527. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -57.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 370,789 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 31. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 904,938 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $500,565 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.73 for the present operating margin

+0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at -96.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.93. Equity return is now at value -69.40, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Based on 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), the company’s capital structure generated 7.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.55. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.