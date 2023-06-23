VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VQS is 27.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VQS on June 23, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) has increased by 4.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VQS’s Market Performance

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has seen a -5.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 57.02% gain in the past month and a 2.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.42% for VQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.78% for VQS’s stock, with a -14.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VQS Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.91%, as shares surge +40.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2732. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc. saw 27.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.62 for the present operating margin

+34.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc. stands at -18.99. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.