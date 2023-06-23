Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  U Power Limited (UCAR) Stock: A Value Analysis...

U Power Limited (UCAR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UCAR is 14.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On June 23, 2023, UCAR’s average trading volume was 7.60M shares.

The stock price of U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) has surged by 11.87 when compared to previous closing price of 7.33, but the company has seen a 38.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UCAR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 20.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.56% for UCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.52% for UCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 29.49% for the last 200 days.

UCAR Trading at 29.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.58%, as shares surge +120.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR rose by +36.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, U Power Limited saw -81.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -561.19 for the present operating margin
  • -29.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Limited stands at -516.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of U Power Limited (UCAR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

