The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has decreased by -0.20 when compared to last closing price of 61.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/23 that Coca-Cola Trials Turning Hard-to-Recycle Plastic Into Bottles

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is 27.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KO is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $70.20, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On June 23, 2023, KO’s average trading volume was 13.02M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO’s stock has seen a 0.81% increase for the week, with a 0.53% rise in the past month and a 3.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for The Coca-Cola Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for KO’s stock, with a 1.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.70. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Braun Henrique, who sale 16,950 shares at the price of $64.03 back on May 12. After this action, Braun Henrique now owns 26,272 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $1,085,315 using the latest closing price.

ARROYO MANUEL, the Chief Marketing Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 15,266 shares at $63.50 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that ARROYO MANUEL is holding 99,314 shares at $969,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 41.50, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.