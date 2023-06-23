The -13.88% Decline of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DNA stock has gone down by -13.59%, with a monthly gain of 10.86% and a quarterly surge of 36.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.94% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.15% for DNA’s stock, with a -11.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.24, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 1.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNA on June 23, 2023 was 20.72M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.88 in relation to previous closing price of 1.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1.25 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7613. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Jun 15. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 9,494,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $193,000 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P. sale 37,650 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 13,391,094 shares at $72,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -108.90, with -78.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.