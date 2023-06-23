SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.39 compared to its previous closing price of 4.08. However, the company has seen a 14.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $5.90, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 156.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.99% of that float. On June 23, 2023, SOUN’s average trading volume was 13.03M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN’s stock has seen a 14.54% increase for the week, with a 31.74% rise in the past month and a 96.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.31% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.60% for SOUN’s stock, with a 55.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOUN Trading at 36.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.81%, as shares surge +26.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 118.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MOHAJER KEYVAN, who sale 32,522 shares at the price of $3.66 back on Jun 21. After this action, MOHAJER KEYVAN now owns 850,379 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $119,060 using the latest closing price.

SHARAN NITESH, the Chief Financial Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 16,188 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that SHARAN NITESH is holding 448,812 shares at $59,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.