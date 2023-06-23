PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock Faces 4.50% Weekly Volatility

The stock of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has gone down by -14.45% for the week, with a 11.64% rise in the past month and a -10.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.14% for PDD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for PDD’s stock, with a -8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is above average at 20.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is $757.67, which is $38.73 above the current market price. The public float for PDD is 911.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PDD on June 23, 2023 was 9.45M shares.

PDD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) has plunged by -5.14 when compared to previous closing price of 72.89, but the company has seen a -14.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Google Suspends Pinduoduo. It’s a Hiccup in U.S. Expansion for the Chinese Retailer.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $93 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

PDD Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.50. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc. saw -15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc. stands at +24.16. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 16.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.