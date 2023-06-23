Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Experiences 23.35% Monthly Change

In the past week, OPEN stock has gone up by 0.17%, with a monthly gain of 23.35% and a quarterly surge of 75.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.58% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.86% for OPEN’s stock, with a 41.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OPEN is $2.72, which is -$0.14 below than the current price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.59% of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on June 23, 2023 was 22.78M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.84 in comparison to its previous close of 3.17, however, the company has experienced a 0.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $1.70 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 39.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 157.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from WHEELER CARRIE, who sale 598,939 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Jun 15. After this action, WHEELER CARRIE now owns 17,955,118 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $1,708,114 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Megan D., the President, Sell Direct & Svcs. of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 46,313 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meyer Megan D. is holding 2,868,528 shares at $132,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -99.40, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.