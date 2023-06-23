Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 4.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is above average at 4.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NOK is 5.57B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOK on June 23, 2023 was 16.14M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK’s stock has seen a -5.54% decrease for the week, with a -0.62% drop in the past month and a -12.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for Nokia Oyj The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for NOK’s stock, with a -11.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOK Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.