Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) by analysts is $8.00, The public float for NAVB is 22.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On June 23, 2023, the average trading volume of NAVB was 5.35M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NAVB) stock’s latest price update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB)’s stock price has dropped by -6.48 in relation to previous closing price of 0.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAVB’s Market Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has seen a 12.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -23.08% decline in the past month and a -69.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.79% for NAVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.86% for NAVB’s stock, with a -61.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVB stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for NAVB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NAVB in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $2 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2013.

NAVB Trading at -40.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.45%, as shares sank -29.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVB rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0912. In addition, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -56.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21402.08 for the present operating margin

-492.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -23117.58. Equity return is now at value 226.20, with -405.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.