Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) by analysts is $5.75, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for KITT is 16.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On June 23, 2023, the average trading volume of KITT was 45.36K shares.

KITT) stock’s latest price update

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KITT’s Market Performance

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has experienced a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.63% rise in the past month, and a -30.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.72% for KITT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.50% for KITT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KITT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for KITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KITT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

KITT Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares surge +19.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KITT fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0170. In addition, Nauticus Robotics Inc. saw -43.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.73 for the present operating margin

-8.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nauticus Robotics Inc. stands at -247.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nauticus Robotics Inc. (KITT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.