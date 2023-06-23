Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 3.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is $4.05, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on June 23, 2023 was 25.89M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD stock saw an increase of -0.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.67% and a quarterly increase of 47.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for BBD’s stock, with a 17.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 27.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.