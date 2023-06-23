Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 9.34x. The 36-month beta value for ITUB is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITUB is $6.76, which is $0.45 above than the current price. The public float for ITUB is 5.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of ITUB on June 23, 2023 was 23.75M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 5.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ITUB’s Market Performance

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a 1.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.55% gain in the past month and a 40.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for ITUB’s stock, with a 19.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

ITUB Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.