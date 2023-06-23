AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 4.17. However, the company has seen a -13.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Movie-Theater Industry Pain Intensifies Even as Pandemic Eases

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is $2.27, which is -$1.83 below the current market price. The public float for AMC is 516.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMC on June 23, 2023 was 22.47M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC stock saw a decrease of -13.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.14% for AMC stock, with a simple moving average of -29.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.60 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

AMC Trading at -18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -15.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 2,259,135 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Jun 21. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 118,066,553 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $3,874,758 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 2,121,511 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 120,325,688 shares at $3,658,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value 34.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.