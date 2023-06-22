YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for YS is 87.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YS on June 22, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS)’s stock price has soared by 20.98 in relation to previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YS’s Market Performance

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has experienced a 17.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 37.30% rise in the past month, and a -77.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.69% for YS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.48% for YS’s stock, with a -76.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YS Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares surge +29.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS rose by +17.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4320. In addition, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. saw -82.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.