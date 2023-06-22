Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XRX is 1.71.

The public float for XRX is 145.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% of that float. On June 22, 2023, XRX’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.21 in comparison to its previous close of 14.48, however, the company has experienced a -8.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/20/23 that 5 Picks in Small Caps as They Join the Rally

XRX’s Market Performance

XRX’s stock has fallen by -8.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.21% and a quarterly drop of -5.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Xerox Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for XRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Morno-Wade Suzan, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $15.96 back on Jun 14. After this action, Morno-Wade Suzan now owns 61,429 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $175,615 using the latest closing price.

Gueden Jacques-Edouard, the Executive Vice President of Xerox Holdings Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $15.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Gueden Jacques-Edouard is holding 28,125 shares at $156,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.