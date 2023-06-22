Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.83 in relation to its previous close of 2.87. However, the company has experienced a 5.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is $5.00, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for XERS is 132.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XERS on June 22, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS’s stock has seen a 5.67% increase for the week, with a 2.76% rise in the past month and a 122.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.76% for XERS’s stock, with a 76.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

XERS Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 124.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 13. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,528,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Equity return is now at value -152.30, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.