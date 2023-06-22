Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.33 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for FREE is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FREE is $6.30, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for FREE is 34.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.36% of that float. The average trading volume for FREE on June 22, 2023 was 378.46K shares.

FREE’s Market Performance

FREE’s stock has seen a -6.92% decrease for the week, with a -12.09% drop in the past month and a -0.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for Whole Earth Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.71% for FREE’s stock, with a -21.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREE stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for FREE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FREE in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $8.25 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

FREE Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREE fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Whole Earth Brands Inc. saw -33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREE starting from Sababa Holdings Free LLC, who purchase 488,923 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Sababa Holdings Free LLC now owns 8,855,223 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc., valued at $1,466,671 using the latest closing price.

Fiaux Bernardo, the Chief Financial Officer of Whole Earth Brands Inc., purchase 21,950 shares at $3.46 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Fiaux Bernardo is holding 100,000 shares at $75,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.06 for the present operating margin

+22.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whole Earth Brands Inc. stands at -10.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.16. Equity return is now at value -27.60, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.