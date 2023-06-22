What Recent Market Trends Mean for Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) Stock

In the past week, RCRT stock has gone down by -19.19%, with a monthly gain of 16.05% and a quarterly surge of 4.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.80% for Recruiter.com Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for RCRT stock, with a simple moving average of -54.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCRT is -0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is $2.00, The public float for RCRT is 11.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On June 22, 2023, RCRT’s average trading volume was 2.70M shares.

RCRT) stock’s latest price update

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.01 in relation to its previous close of 0.25. However, the company has experienced a -19.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares surge +18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT fell by -19.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2477. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -44.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93. Equity return is now at value -237.70, with -106.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.