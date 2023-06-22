What Recent Market Trends Mean for Evolent Health Inc.’s (EVH) Stock

The stock of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has gone down by -7.96% for the week, with a -12.83% drop in the past month and a -8.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for EVH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for EVH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EVH is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EVH is $47.56, which is $18.57 above than the current price. The public float for EVH is 93.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.76% of that float. The average trading volume of EVH on June 22, 2023 was 970.31K shares.

EVH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 28.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $40 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

EVH Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.31. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Blackley Seth, who sale 2,098 shares at the price of $30.16 back on Jun 16. After this action, Blackley Seth now owns 783,011 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $63,276 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Seth, the Chief Executive Officer of Evolent Health Inc., sale 75,931 shares at $30.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Blackley Seth is holding 783,011 shares at $2,293,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.