Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VIAV is $11.67, which is $1.33 above the current price. The public float for VIAV is 219.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIAV on June 22, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

VIAV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) has decreased by -1.23 when compared to last closing price of 10.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VIAV’s Market Performance

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has experienced a 2.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.75% rise in the past month, and a -1.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for VIAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for VIAV’s stock, with a -7.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from Staley Gary W, who sale 13,636 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Feb 22. After this action, Staley Gary W now owns 80,027 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $150,269 using the latest closing price.

Staley Gary W, the SVP Global Sales NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc., sale 13,453 shares at $11.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Staley Gary W is holding 93,663 shares at $150,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+59.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at +1.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.28. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 110.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.57. Total debt to assets is 40.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.