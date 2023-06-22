Upland Software Inc.’s (UPLD) Stock: A -4.69% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has gone down by -15.76% for the week, with a -1.90% drop in the past month and a -32.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.20% for UPLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.69% for UPLD’s stock, with a -51.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPLD is 0.92.

The public float for UPLD is 27.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPLD on June 22, 2023 was 408.61K shares.

UPLD) stock’s latest price update

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD)’s stock price has plunge by -7.74relation to previous closing price of 3.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $9 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

UPLD Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD fell by -15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Upland Software Inc. saw -56.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from MCDONALD JOHN T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, MCDONALD JOHN T now owns 263,738 shares of Upland Software Inc., valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD JOHN T, the CEO of Upland Software Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that MCDONALD JOHN T is holding 253,738 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.