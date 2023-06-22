TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is $0.90, The public float for MEDS is 5.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEDS on June 22, 2023 was 438.69K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MEDS) stock’s latest price update

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS)’s stock price has increased by 16.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a 18.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MEDS’s Market Performance

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has experienced a 18.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.45% rise in the past month, and a 0.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.93% for MEDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.77% for MEDS stock, with a simple moving average of -33.85% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.48%, as shares surge +24.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +18.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3103. In addition, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. saw -8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Fell Donald G., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Aug 25. After this action, Fell Donald G. now owns 21,139 shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc., valued at $1,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.08 for the present operating margin

+47.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at -30.33. Equity return is now at value -275.10, with -70.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.