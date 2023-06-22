Trinseo PLC (TSE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TSE is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSE is $20.00, which is $9.37 above than the current price. The public float for TSE is 34.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. The average trading volume of TSE on June 22, 2023 was 426.41K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TSE) stock’s latest price update

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.67 in relation to its previous close of 14.22. However, the company has experienced a -9.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TSE’s Market Performance

Trinseo PLC (TSE) has seen a -9.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.69% decline in the past month and a -36.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.95% for TSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.79% for TSE’s stock, with a -38.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TSE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $34 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

TSE Trading at -19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSE fell by -9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.31. In addition, Trinseo PLC saw -42.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSE starting from MARTENS PHILIP R, who sale 6,900 shares at the price of $24.59 back on Nov 16. After this action, MARTENS PHILIP R now owns 10,300 shares of Trinseo PLC, valued at $169,706 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Jeanmarie F., the Director of Trinseo PLC, purchase 2,850 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Desmond Jeanmarie F. is holding 8,515 shares at $71,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinseo PLC stands at -8.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -82.10, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trinseo PLC (TSE), the company’s capital structure generated 569.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.07. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 561.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Trinseo PLC (TSE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.