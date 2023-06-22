Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has decreased by -0.56 when compared to last closing price of 60.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) by analysts is $61.53, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for TREX is 107.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.87% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TREX was 1.01M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

The stock of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has seen a 0.28% increase in the past week, with a 6.19% rise in the past month, and a 23.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for TREX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.66% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of 20.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.49. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 41.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trex Company Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.