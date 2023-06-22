Trading Update: Kellogg Company (K) Stock Endures 1.72% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Kellogg Company (K) has gone down by -0.52% for the week, with a -5.90% drop in the past month and a 0.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for K stock, with a simple moving average of -6.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Kellogg Company (K) by analysts is $72.13, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for K is 238.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of K was 2.17M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.49 in relation to its previous close of 65.56. However, the company has experienced a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $72 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

K Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.69. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $65.94 back on Jun 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 54,731,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,593,840 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $65.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 54,831,838 shares at $6,541,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kellogg Company (K) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.