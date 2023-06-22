Trading Update: Celanese Corporation (CE) Stock Endures 2.91% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, CE stock has gone down by -7.70%, with a monthly gain of 1.06% and a quarterly surge of 3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Celanese Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.86% for CE’s stock, with a 1.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is 7.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CE is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Celanese Corporation (CE) is $123.63, which is $15.94 above the current market price. The public float for CE is 108.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On June 22, 2023, CE’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.28relation to previous closing price of 108.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $119 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

CE Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.72. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corporation, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celanese Corporation (CE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.