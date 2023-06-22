The Volatility of Essential Utilities Inc.’s (WTRG) Stock: A -1.11% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has gone down by -1.11% for the week, with a 1.71% rise in the past month and a -1.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for WTRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for WTRG’s stock, with a -7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is 24.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is $54.25, which is $13.31 above the current market price. The public float for WTRG is 261.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On June 22, 2023, WTRG’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

WTRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 41.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WTRG Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.02. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw -14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc., purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.