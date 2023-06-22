The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.02 in relation to its previous close of 60.61. However, the company has experienced a 1.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that TD Bank Nears Deal to Buy Cowen

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is above average at 10.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is $68.97, which is $11.11 above the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.79B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TD on June 22, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD’s stock has seen a 1.07% increase for the week, with a -0.53% drop in the past month and a 5.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for TD’s stock, with a -4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.00. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +27.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 175.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.71. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.