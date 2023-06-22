The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) Stock

The stock of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has gone down by -12.06% for the week, with a 5.42% rise in the past month and a -22.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.02% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for HYLN’s stock, with a -29.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is $3.00, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for HYLN is 121.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HYLN on June 22, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

HYLN Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7565. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.