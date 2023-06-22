The Chemours Company (CC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is above average at 10.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Chemours Company (CC) is $37.91, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for CC is 146.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CC on June 22, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

CC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 33.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CC’s Market Performance

The Chemours Company (CC) has seen a 5.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.39% gain in the past month and a 13.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for CC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.55% for CC’s stock, with a 9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

CC Trading at 13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.52. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Newman Mark, who purchase 7,661 shares at the price of $34.63 back on Jun 09. After this action, Newman Mark now owns 266,955 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $265,300 using the latest closing price.

Scarborough Alvenia, the SVP Corp Communications & CBO of The Chemours Company, sale 5,125 shares at $32.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Scarborough Alvenia is holding 13,890 shares at $165,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+24.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 40.50, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 348.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.72. Total debt to assets is 50.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Chemours Company (CC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.