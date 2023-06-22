Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock Showcases 2.90% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, TER stock has gone down by -4.04%, with a monthly gain of 10.08% and a quarterly surge of 0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Teradyne Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 13.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is above average at 28.13x. The 36-month beta value for TER is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TER is $107.16, which is $2.57 above than the current price. The public float for TER is 154.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of TER on June 22, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

The stock price of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has plunged by -1.66 when compared to previous closing price of 108.69, but the company has seen a -4.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.33. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Robbins Brad, who sale 2,170 shares at the price of $108.72 back on Jun 15. After this action, Robbins Brad now owns 51,467 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $235,922 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 750 shares at $108.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 18,517 shares at $81,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.