Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by analysts is $45.50, which is $7.26 above the current market price. The public float for TPX is 166.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TPX was 1.93M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TPX) stock’s latest price update

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 38.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPX’s Market Performance

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has experienced a -0.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.06% rise in the past month, and a -1.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for TPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for TPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.33% for the last 200 days.

TPX Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.57. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from BUSTER H CLIFFORD III, who sale 75,200 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 31. After this action, BUSTER H CLIFFORD III now owns 145,229 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $2,693,685 using the latest closing price.

Rao Bhaskar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 18,682 shares at $40.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Rao Bhaskar is holding 297,988 shares at $747,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value -497.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.