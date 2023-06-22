Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) has gone up by 20.00% for the week, with a 40.59% rise in the past month and a 59.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.86% for TEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.88% for TEO’s stock, with a 42.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TEO is at 0.50.

The public float for TEO is 76.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume for TEO on June 22, 2023 was 86.09K shares.

TEO) stock’s latest price update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.62 in comparison to its previous close of 6.13, however, the company has experienced a 20.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TEO Trading at 30.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +41.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEO rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Telecom Argentina S.A. saw 29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telecom Argentina S.A. stands at -28.50. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.34.

Based on Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.18. Total debt to assets is 24.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.