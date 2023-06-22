TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for TTGT is 26.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTGT on June 22, 2023 was 234.69K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTGT) stock’s latest price update

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT)’s stock price has plunge by -7.52relation to previous closing price of 34.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TTGT’s Market Performance

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has experienced a -11.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.85% rise in the past month, and a -10.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for TTGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.61% for TTGT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

TTGT Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT fell by -11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.17. In addition, TechTarget Inc. saw -27.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from Kitchens Rebecca, who sale 750 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Kitchens Rebecca now owns 16,996 shares of TechTarget Inc., valued at $29,625 using the latest closing price.

BURKE ROBERT D, the Director of TechTarget Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $39.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BURKE ROBERT D is holding 1,300 shares at $47,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.