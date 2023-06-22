Symbotic Inc. (SYM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SYM is $34.00, which is -$11.71 below the current price. The public float for SYM is 43.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on June 22, 2023 was 756.24K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.93 in comparison to its previous close of 50.84, however, the company has experienced a -2.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

SYM’s Market Performance

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has experienced a -2.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 57.73% rise in the past month, and a 113.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for SYM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.39% for SYM’s stock, with a 145.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYM Trading at 42.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares surge +47.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +272.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.08. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 283.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $34.54 back on May 25. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 79,522 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $1,036,290 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 18,920 shares at $32.08 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 109,522 shares at $607,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.