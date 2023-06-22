Should You Invest in Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KLTR is $3.18, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for KLTR is 75.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for KLTR on June 22, 2023 was 200.41K shares.

KLTR) stock’s latest price update

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR)’s stock price has plunge by 4.04relation to previous closing price of 1.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KLTR’s Market Performance

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) has experienced a 7.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.75% rise in the past month, and a 5.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for KLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.31% for KLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLTR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KLTR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KLTR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.75 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

KLTR Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLTR rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8300. In addition, Kaltura Inc. saw 19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLTR starting from Garmazi Yaron, who sale 3,245 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Mar 30. After this action, Garmazi Yaron now owns 1,023,320 shares of Kaltura Inc., valued at $6,050 using the latest closing price.

Garmazi Yaron, the Chief Financial Officer of Kaltura Inc., sale 3,739 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Garmazi Yaron is holding 1,026,565 shares at $6,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.53 for the present operating margin

+63.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaltura Inc. stands at -40.57. The total capital return value is set at -47.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.68. Equity return is now at value -131.40, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kaltura Inc. (KLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 135.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.59. Total debt to assets is 28.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.