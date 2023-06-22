Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, SHLS stock has gone down by -2.08%, with a monthly gain of 5.76% and a quarterly surge of 14.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for SHLS’s stock, with a 4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is above average at 45.82x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is $31.53, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for SHLS is 80.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHLS on June 22, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) has increased by 2.25 when compared to last closing price of 24.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $30 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.31. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Peetz Mehgan, who sale 7,279 shares at the price of $24.78 back on Jun 16. After this action, Peetz Mehgan now owns 83,375 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $180,374 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 1,415 shares at $22.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 64,629 shares at $32,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 66.40, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.