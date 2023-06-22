ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Stock Faces 27.62% Weekly Volatility

The stock of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has seen a -49.23% decrease in the past week, with a -56.44% drop in the past month, and a -68.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.66% for PIXY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.82% for PIXY’s stock, with a -87.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) by analysts is $5.50, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for PIXY is 1.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.59% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of PIXY was 57.14K shares.

PIXY) stock’s latest price update

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY)’s stock price has gone decline by -43.10 in comparison to its previous close of 2.32, however, the company has experienced a -49.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PIXY Trading at -54.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.62%, as shares sank -54.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY fell by -49.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -93.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIXY starting from Weaver Kenneth Weir, who sale 51 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Dec 30. After this action, Weaver Kenneth Weir now owns 0 shares of ShiftPixy Inc., valued at $956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.29 for the present operating margin

+3.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -120.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.