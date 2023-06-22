Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) by analysts is $66.11, which is $12.96 above the current market price. The public float for REXR is 187.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On June 22, 2023, the average trading volume of REXR was 1.76M shares.

REXR) stock’s latest price update

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 53.11. However, the company has seen a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

REXR’s Market Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has seen a 0.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.27% decline in the past month and a -7.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for REXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for REXR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $53 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

REXR Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.38. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. saw -2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Schwimmer Howard, who sale 35,505 shares at the price of $55.94 back on Apr 28. After this action, Schwimmer Howard now owns 50,862 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., valued at $1,986,093 using the latest closing price.

Lanzer David E., the General Counsel & Secretary of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., sale 16,778 shares at $58.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Lanzer David E. is holding 0 shares at $975,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.