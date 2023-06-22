Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Stock Sees a-9.03 Decrease

The stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen a -14.64% decrease in the past week, with a -24.11% drop in the past month, and a 36.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.93% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.19% for RVPH’s stock, with a 22.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RVPH is 0.12.

The public float for RVPH is 14.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVPH on June 22, 2023 was 191.63K shares.

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has dropped by -9.03 in relation to previous closing price of 6.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $17 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

RVPH Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -21.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 30.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from Patel Purav, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Patel Purav now owns 43,547 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $14,070 using the latest closing price.

Narayan Prabhu, the Chief Financial Officer of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Narayan Prabhu is holding 100,000 shares at $83,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

Equity return is now at value -173.00, with -123.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.