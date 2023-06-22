Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)’s stock price has dropped by -9.35 in relation to previous closing price of 1.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QUBT is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QUBT is $9.50, which is $7.85 above than the current price. The public float for QUBT is 33.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.72% of that float. The average trading volume of QUBT on June 22, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

QUBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has seen a -20.62% decrease in the past week, with a 8.08% rise in the past month, and a 4.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.89% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for QUBT’s stock, with a -20.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QUBT Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4123. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -43.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.